Super awesome spot at the beach! Locally blown heady glass, puffco products and a consumption lounge for dabbing. All of the flower and concentrate is grown in Oregon and the staff is very experienced and knowledgeable about cannabis!
Honestly best thing in the area. Education focused, these guys really take the time to help, not just warm bodies standing behind a counter. Quality product and even better service. Will be coming back. Way more options for edibles than ANY dispo around and all the best cannabis drinks too.