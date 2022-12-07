Vape Militia started out primarily as a vape shop although we have had CBD on the shelf since we opened in late 2014. In short, we are a customer first retailer specializing in consumer education and service for non traditional and alternative products. Such as vape, cbd and kratom. In order to be who and what we wanted to be, our first priority was to always stock the best possible product. No matter what. That has proved to be a ever moving target, however after doing just that for nearly a decade, we have perfected that process. This is why our motto is Believe In Quality. Sacrifice Nothing. We have curated the best CBD products available and showcase them. All of which, under go a rigorous review and testing process to ensure only the highest quality products are available for recommendation. There are many ways to dose CBD, including vape carts and disposables, edibles, topical creams and lotions. Even pet treats, bath bombs and tea. There are also an ever-growing list of available cannabinoids, such as Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, HHC, THCP, etc. All of which have a specific affect, use and place in the world of CBD and all can be found at Vape Militia. Check out our website for more info on our wide array offerings.