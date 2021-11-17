Shop all dispensaries in New Haven, CT
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
The closest dispensary to New Haven, CT is Affinity Health & Wellness Dispensary located in the Amity neighborhood.
The dispensary laws in New Haven, CT state that marijuana is legal for recreational and medical use.
- Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal in New Haven, CT.
- No you do not need a mmj card to enter a dispensary in New Haven, CT. You only need a mmj card if you're trying to enter a medical marijuana dispensary.