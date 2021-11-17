Shop all dispensaries in Stamford, CT
Frequently Asked Questions
- Stamford dispensary laws require you to be at least 21 years old or older to enter a dispensary. Medical marijuana dispensary laws require patients to have a valid medical marijuana card.
Yes, there is one marijuana dispensary in Stamford, CT called Curaleaf-Stamford.
- Yes, it is legal to smoke marijuana from a dispensary in Stamford, CT as long as you do it in the privacy of your home and out of public view.