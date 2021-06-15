Find a DC dispensary
Frequently Asked Questions
Although recreational weed is legal in DC, it is illegal to sell—it is only legal to possess and grow recreationally for adults 21 and over. Medical dispensaries do exist which sell marijuana to patients with a medical marijuana card.
- Adults with a medical marijuana card from DC or any US state can buy weed at a medical marijuana dispensary in DC.
- No, there are no recreational dispensaries in Washington, DC, only medical dispensaries.
- You can purchase medical marijuana from a medical dispensary with a medical marijuana card. Aside from that, any adult 21 and over can grow up to six plants and gift up to 1 oz. of flower to another adult.
- In DC, you can only buy marijuana at a medical dispensary with a valid medical marijuana card.
- Cannabis must be consumed in the privacy of your own home, away from minors. Note that a lot of public property in DC is federal land and as cannabis is still illegal federally, it is illegal to consume marijuana in many places in DC.
- Any patient with a medical marijuana card from DC or any other US state.
- Any adult 21 and over can possess 2 oz. of flower; medical patients with a medical marijuana card can possess 4 oz.
- Adults 21 and over must either grow their own cannabis or can be given up to 1 oz. of flower from another person.
- You must have a medical marijuana card from DC or any other US state and visit a medical marijuana dispensary.
- Yes, you can transfer without payment up to 1 oz. of marijuana to another adult 21 and over.