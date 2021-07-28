Shop all dispensaries in Baltimore, MD
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, marijuana for medical use is legal in Baltimore for adults age 21 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Maryland.
According to reviewers on Leafly.com, some of the most highly rated medical marijuana dispensaries in Baltimore are
- According to Leafly.com, there are 18 medical marijuana dispensaries in the Baltimore metro area.
- Yes, many dispensaries in Baltimore offer weed deals and discounts.
- Yes, you can order weed online at Leafly.com for pick up at your local dispensary in Baltimore.
- No, recreational marijuana is not legal in Baltimore.