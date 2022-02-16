Find marijuana dispensaries in Illinois
- Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana is legal in Illinois.
According to the Leafly List, the best dispensaries in Illinois are
- MedMen (Oak Park, IL)
- Nature’s Treatment of Illinois (Galesburg, IL)
- Curaleaf (Melrose Park, IL)
- You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana from dispensaries in Illinois
- Illinois does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards, but any adult 21+ can purchase cannabis with valid ID.
- Yes, possession of small amounts of weed has been decriminalized in Illinois.
- Illinois residents can possess up to 30g of cannabis, 5g of cannabis concentrate, and 500mg of infused products like edibles. For non-resident adults, the limits are half.
- Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Illinois. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.