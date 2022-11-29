Find a Las Vegas Strip dispensary

Frequently asked questions

Can you order weed delivery on the Las Vegas Strip? While many dispensaries offer weed delivery, many shops will not deliver to a resort or casino. Check with your local dispensary on delivery rules before ordering.

Can I smoke weed on the Las Vegas Strip? No, you can only smoke weed near the Las Vegas Strip if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.

What do I need to buy recreational weed at a dispensary near the Vegas Strip? To buy recreational weed near Las Vegas Strip you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.