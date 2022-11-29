Find a Las Vegas Strip dispensary
Loading results
Frequently asked questions
While many dispensaries offer weed delivery, many shops will not deliver to a resort or casino. Check with your local dispensary on delivery rules before ordering.
No, you can only smoke weed near the Las Vegas Strip if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.
To buy recreational weed near Las Vegas Strip you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.
Yes, Cookies On The Strip Las Vegas Dispensary is a popular weed dispensary on the Las Vegas Strip.