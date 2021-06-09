Find cannabis & medical dispensaries in Las Vegas, NV
Frequently Asked Questions
In Las Vegas, it is legal to buy recreational weed from a licensed dispensary. Only licensed retail dispensaries are legally allowed to sell recreational weed in Vegas.
- Adults age 21 or over with a valid identification card can buy weed in Las Vegas.
- In Las Vegas, it is illegal to smoke or consume weed in public places or places exposed to public view, although this may change in the future.
- In Vegas, medical marijuana card holders can possess and grow more weed than adults without a medical marijuana card.
- You can buy weed at recreational dispensaries in Las Vegas.
- Adults aged 21 and over visiting from out of state can buy weed in Las Vegas as long as they have a valid identification card with them.
- Yes, adults aged 21 and over visiting from outside the country can buy weed in Las Vegas as long as they have a valid identification card with them.
- Anyone with a qualifying condition and medical marijuana card can buy pot from medical dispensaries in Las Vegas.
- Adults without a medical marijuana card can possess up to one ounce of weed in Vegas. Adults with a medical marijuana card can possess up to 2.5 ounces of weed.
- To buy recreational weed in Las Vegas, simply bring a valid identification card and cash with you to the nearest recreational dispensary.
- To buy medical weed in Las Vegas, bring a valid identification card, cash, and your medical marijuana card with you to the nearest medical dispensary.
- In order to get a medical marijuana card in Las Vegas, you must apply for a card through the state of Nevada and meet certain qualifying conditions to be accepted.
- In Vegas, recreational cannabis consumers can purchase one ounce of weed at a time.
- In Vegas, medical consumers can purchase up to 2.5 ounces of weed at a time.
The closest marijuana dispensaries to McCarran Airport in Las Vegas are
- Weed is cheaper in Nevada than it is in California because California has extremely high taxes on cannabis products.
- Yes, you can go to a dispensary without a card in Las Vegas as long as you have an alternative valid form of identification such as a passport.