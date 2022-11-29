Frequently asked questions

Can you smoke weed in the MGM Grand? No, you can only smoke weed near the MGM Grand if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.

Can you order weed at the MGM Grand? Yes, there are many dispensaries near MGM Grand that offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at a Vegas dispensary near MGM Grand.

Where can I smoke weed near MGM Grand? The only place you can legally smoke weed near MGM Grand is at a private residence.