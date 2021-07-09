We figured we'd give Lume a try. As we waited in our car for our order an employee ran up to the car & insisted I put my cigarette out. And not in a nice way at all. Pretty bad when I can't smoke in my own damn car. What in the world does smoking a cigarette in my car do w anything anyway?? Makes absolutely no sense.
We'll stick to Rize Up from now on. They are organized & friendly....
The new Lume store in downtown Iron Mountain looks fantastic! The staff were pleasant and knowledgeable. There was a variety of products to choose from and the bud bar looks and smells incredible! So hard to resist trying everything. And great prices too! Lots of deals and freebies. I was so impressed with everything, I will definitely be a repeat customer.