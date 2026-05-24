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About this dispensary
253 Farmacy (Amherst)
Since opening as 253 Farmacy in December 2024, 253 Farmacy Weed Dispensary Amherst has become a premier destination for cannabis enthusiasts. This unique, vertically-integrated cannabis store on College Street offers an exceptional array of high-quality products, cultivated and processed in the Pioneer Valley. Customers can explore a vast selection, ensuring an interactive and fulfilling experience. With a commitment to both product excellence and community focus, 253 Farmacy is dedicated to providing an inviting atmosphere for all.
Leafly member since 2025
- 328 College St., Amherst, MA
- call (413) 230-3063
- visit website
- send an email
- debit cardcash
- License MR282975
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time15 min - 30 minPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 10am ET
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Ratings and reviews of 253 Farmacy (Amherst)
(1 reviews)
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1.0
Quality
1.0
Service
1.0
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b........h
2 days ago
Stuff was unable to help me with my question, incompetent and not knowledgeable.