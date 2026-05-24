Since opening as 253 Farmacy in December 2024, 253 Farmacy Weed Dispensary Amherst has become a premier destination for cannabis enthusiasts. This unique, vertically-integrated cannabis store on College Street offers an exceptional array of high-quality products, cultivated and processed in the Pioneer Valley. Customers can explore a vast selection, ensuring an interactive and fulfilling experience. With a commitment to both product excellence and community focus, 253 Farmacy is dedicated to providing an inviting atmosphere for all.