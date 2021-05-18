This place is fire!! Trust me when your looking for the best weed east of the Rockies look for places out of the way they always have the best weed. On our dispo tour of east America we found that 3Fifteen was our favorite. We only bought a gram of bakers delight and ethos cookies and they were 🔥🔥. The guys there made it an awesome experience with all the help you could ask for. We have been to dispose from Mass to Illinois, Michigan and Colorado and 3Fifteen is the place to go. 50 different strains will quench your thirst for variety. I will make the 11 hour drive back!! Thank you guys!!