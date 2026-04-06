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About this dispensary
6 Point Flower Shop
Your Premier Cannabis Provider in Rochester New York 6 Point Cannabis is a New York State-licensed adult-use cannabis microbusiness with a mission to become Rochester’s premier cannabis company. We specialize in cultivating top-tier, premium cannabis, primarily sold locally through our retail dispensary. As a vertically integrated business—cultivator, processor, and retailer—we maintain full control over our products, ensuring strict quality standards from clone to consumer. Proudly a minority-owned business and a Social and Economic Equity licensee, 6 Point Cannabis is built on a foundation of over 50 years of combined cannabis cultivation and industry experience.
Leafly member since 2025
- 56 Division St, Rochester, NY
- call 585-601-0010
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 3
- debit cardcash
- License OCM-MICR-24-000037
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalBlack owned
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 10am ET
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Ratings and reviews of 6 Point Flower Shop
(1 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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r........y
April 6, 2026
Fantastic product.