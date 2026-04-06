Your Premier Cannabis Provider in Rochester New York 6 Point Cannabis is a New York State-licensed adult-use cannabis microbusiness with a mission to become Rochester’s premier cannabis company. We specialize in cultivating top-tier, premium cannabis, primarily sold locally through our retail dispensary. As a vertically integrated business—cultivator, processor, and retailer—we maintain full control over our products, ensuring strict quality standards from clone to consumer. Proudly a minority-owned business and a Social and Economic Equity licensee, 6 Point Cannabis is built on a foundation of over 50 years of combined cannabis cultivation and industry experience.