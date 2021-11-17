Shop all dispensaries in Rochester, NY
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
- Only adults age 21 years old or older are allowed to enter a dispensary in Rochester, NY.
- No, only a medical marijuana patient with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a Rochster, NY dispensary
- You can find dispensaries in Rochester, NY near the Neighborhood of the Arts and in the Maplewood Historic District.
- Dispensary prices in Rochester, NY vary depending on the quality and amount of cannabis bought. Prices start around $45 for an eighth of cannabis flower, while edibles can be bought in single servings for a low as $6 each.
- The only place to find legal weed in Rochester, NY is to visit a licensed marijuana dispensary.