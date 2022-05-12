This is an amazing shop to go to if you need help with dosing or even help your first time buying. Atalie is an amazing budtender (Best one in Helena in my opinion). She goes above and beyond for her patients. She has so much knowledge about all the products they carry, as well as going the extra mile to understand how everything is made so patients can understand. She's so compassionate and understanding. Definitely go to 710 and ask for Atalie's help, she's amazing and she'll set you up with whatever you need. She knows everything and it's so helpful. She makes the dispensary a very fun and inviting environment, definitely stop in to see her!

