Everyone I spoke with at 710 provided excellent customer service, and took the time to answer all of my questions. Atalie, Jen, and Thalia were very friendly, patient, and helpful!! Atalie was extremely knowledgeable of the products helping me select the ones that would best fit my needs! Jen and Thalia were very personable!! Will back because of these fine ladies!!! Also LOVE the fact that 710 is a women owned business!!!
really sucks going to a place that you go to regularly as a medical patient and user of only concentrates, that is advertising a sale on nectar only to be told this location didn't have it available and yet every other 710 did. All I can say is thank god for Jen and Attalie, they are the ONLY reason I will come back to 710. Management needs to know that was a really shitty thing to do to your employees and a really shitty thing to do to your customers.
This is an amazing shop to go to if you need help with dosing or even help your first time buying. Atalie is an amazing budtender (Best one in Helena in my opinion). She goes above and beyond for her patients. She has so much knowledge about all the products they carry, as well as going the extra mile to understand how everything is made so patients can understand. She's so compassionate and understanding. Definitely go to 710 and ask for Atalie's help, she's amazing and she'll set you up with whatever you need. She knows everything and it's so helpful. She makes the dispensary a very fun and inviting environment, definitely stop in to see her!
This place is amazing! Atalie was so helpful and knowledgeable; I needed something to help me with my sleep trouble and she knew exactly what would help. She really knows her stuff! Will definitely be going again!
