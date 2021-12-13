710 Montana Helena is conveniently located on 11th Ave between N Sanders Street and N Roberts Street. Serving cannabis needs for the greater Helena community! Currently, 710 Montana’s cultivation center grows 62 flower strains. They grow their flower old-school flower, hand trim their plants, water them by hand and use only organic soil and nutrients. 710 Montana’s strain favorites are their Strawberry Banana, Purple Lady, Lemon Tip, and exclusive clone cut of the original Pre-91 Chemdawg. Their dispensary also features an extended list of edibles such as infused coconut oil and tinctures, RSOs and other concentrates, and much more. Every product - from their canna capsules to their CBD options - is lab tested at Confident Cannabis. 710 Montana’s provider team carries nearly a decade’s worth of medical marijuana experience and has served the Montana region since 2009. The founders started cannabis as a side opportunity as they worked full time, and gradually found more success as they met patients and realized how important and therapeutic marijuana could be. Over the years, 710 Montana’s patients became their family, and the founders quit their jobs to become full-time caregivers. There’s nothing 710 Montana wouldn’t do for their dispensary patients, and they are grateful for the opportunity to live out their dream and improve the lives of others. 710 Montana offers personalized care for their patients. Their dispensary staff works one-on-one to understand their needs and find the best cannabis system that works with their lifestyle.