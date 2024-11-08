All Greens Dispensary
Logo for All Greens Dispensary
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

All Greens Dispensary

Sun City, AZ
1959.3 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
1041 products | Last updated:

Shop STIIIZY at All Greens Dispensary

Sponsored by STIIIZY

Weed deals

Shop all weed deals

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

All Greens Dispensary

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 28
10032 W Bell Rd suite 100, Sun City, AZ
Send a message
Call 6232140801
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreationalDeliveryMedical delivery

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
7am - 10pm
monday
7am - 10pm
tuesday
7am - 10pm
wednesday
7am - 10pm
thursday
7am - 10pm
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Available until Thursday at 10pm MT
TimeSame dayPaymentCash

delivery Info

Scheduling available in checkout
Today’s hours
Closed until 7am MT
Order minimum$50 - $75PaymentCash

Promotions at All Greens Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from All Greens Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

7 Reviews of All Greens Dispensary

4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
write a review
Today
I was blown away by the phenomenal service and the extent in which that they would go to make sure that I got what I requested. I was blown away.
Today
First time ordering online and they made it so fast and easy! The lady was so sweet over the phone and the customer service is amazing!
Today
Verified Shopper
These guys are the truth! Manager personally went above & beyond for my delivery out to Gilbert. Also, happy accident bogos got more than I was expecting, and top notch quality - 10/10.
3 days ago
Got my first legal delivery from here and the staff was absolutely great to deal with. They went above my expectations for communication. Quality product for a decent price.
see all reviews