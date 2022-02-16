Find dispensaries in Arizona
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana is legal in Arizona.
- You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana in Arizona.
- Arizona has limited medical reciprocity. While the state recognizes out-of-state medical cannabis authorization—meaning out-of-state patients are still patients in the eyes of the police—they cannot purchase marijuana with their card. However, any adult 21+ can purchase cannabis recreationally with valid ID.
- Yes, possession of small amounts of weed has been decriminalized in Arizona.
- In Arizona, you can possess one ounce of marijuana (with no more than five grams of it being marijuana concentrate).
- Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Arizona. If you're under 18, you must have a legal guardian register as your caregiver.