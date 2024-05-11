Allegheny Riverfront Panama Reds Wholesale
dispensary
Indigenous

Salamanca, NY
224.4 miles away
25 products

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

About this dispensary

Panama Red's is a top-notch wholesale marijuana distributor, offering a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products. From vibrant strains to potent edibles, they've got it all. With their commitment to quality and exceptional customer service, Panama Red's is the go-to choice for all your wholesale marijuana needs. Check us out and elevate your cannabis experience!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
36 River Street, Salamanca, NY
Call 7162730819
ATMStorefrontRecreationalIndigenous owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Allegheny Riverfront Panama Reds Wholesale

3 Reviews of Allegheny Riverfront Panama Reds Wholesale

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere