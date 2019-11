Williamsson on July 4, 2013

Best in Colorado, 100% Hydroponics grow by expert growers. Last time I went in they had 52 strains on hand. They only sell what they grow. People from Denver drive all down here as it is that good! The staff is more then friendly, and the Bud tenders are very knowledgeable! I shopped all over and NOTHING comes close to their selection or quality. And pricing is good too!