Passyome on July 19, 2019

At first gave them 1 star but decided to give these guys another chance because i heard that they are under new management and I have to say they just nailed it. great service, real nice flower that is not overpriced like the top shelf at many many many other dispenseraries. Tax is included which is a plus because i hate finding out that taxes aren't included when checkout time comes. Keep up the good work and you will have a long time customer in me.