Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana is legal in Oregon.
According to reviewers on Leafly.com, the highest-rated dispensaries in Oregon are
- High Quality
- Treasure Valley
- Doctor’s Orders
- THC Recreation Station
- Apothecaria
- You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana in Oregon.
- Oregon does not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards, but any adult 21+ can purchase cannabis with valid ID.
- Oregon was the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of cannabis. Currently, you can possess up to 2 oz of weed in public or 8 oz in private with no penalty.
- Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Oregon. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.