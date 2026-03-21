***Get 30% OFF your First Purchase!*** We Deliver! Place an order here OR Schedule ahead: getanja. com/shop (Discounts are not stackable and some exclusions apply) ***DAILY DEALS*** MEMBER MONDAYS - 25% OFF for First Responders, Wisdom (55+), Veterans & Active-Duty Armed Forces, Students & Educators RESIDENT TUESDAYS - 25% off store wide for Highland Park & Edison residents WAX & WELLNESS WEDNESDAYS - 25% OFF Wax, Concentrates, and Wellness Products TERPY THURSDAYS - 25% OFF High Terpene Products FLOWER FRIDAYS - 25% OFF Flower CART & EDIBLES SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS - 25% OFF Cartridges, Disposables, and Edibles all day Saturday and Sunday! Discounts are not stackable and some exclusions apply. ***NO TAX FOR MEDICAL PATIENTS*** All valid Medical Card holders will receive a 10% discount on their orders Send us a message once you receive the order confirmation text. Must present valid ID. ***10% OFF for all FIRST RESPONDERS*** ***10% OFF for all WISDOM (55+)*** ***10% OFF for all STUDENTS and TEACHERS*** ***10% OFF for all VETERANS & ACTIVE DUTY*** Send us a message once you receive the order confirmation text. Must present valid ID. ANJA is the BEST Cannabis Dispensary in Highland Park, NJ! Come check-out our Bud Bar! ***FREE PARKING*** ANJA is a fully licensed recreational Cannabis dispensary in Highland Park, NJ. We are passionate about destigmatizing the plant by educating our audience in ways the Cannabis plant can heal and provide peace and wellness. At ANJA, we are practical dreamers who would like to help normalize the plant. At the core of this dream is the common ground of values between the founders where we see the healing and wellness aspects of cannabis but also the potential risks of its misuse. We aspire for cannabis to become a highly valued and accessible product with safety as part of the culture of use. We also strive to create a community where all aspects of cannabis can be freely discussed in a safe non-judgemental space creating a culture where education, food, music and arts can all be explored.