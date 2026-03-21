Ratings and reviews of Anja
(3 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-3 of 3
o........o
March 21, 2026
Nice clean place and a knowledgeable helpful staff. 10/10 service
d........n
March 12, 2026
I don’t even know where to begin. Great flavors and prices, helpful staff, warm and embracing atmosphere…. This place has it all. I’ve recently moved to the area & they have made me feel welcomed to the community. Long story short. 10/10
C........4
March 3, 2026
There's a bud tender their named Toby the most helpful person I've ever had in any shop in jersey and I go to a lot of them. I live in Jackson and I come all the way to EDISON to get from Toby at Anja