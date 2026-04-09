About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 5133 Hwy 70 W, Morehead City, NC
- call 980-759-3534
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 4
- Storefront
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
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Ratings and reviews of Apotheca - Morehead City
(6 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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n........1
April 9, 2026
Josh is top dawg
d........m
October 18, 2025
Great store and large selection of whatever you need! Atlas and the other workers are very friendly and knowledgeable, will definitely be coming back :)
g........0
November 6, 2025
Donovan was amazing! Great service and attitude
j........e
October 20, 2025
Atlas wes kind and helpful. We were amazed at the size of the slushies we purchased