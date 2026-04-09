Ratings and reviews of Apotheca - Morehead City
(6 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-6 of 6
n........1
April 9, 2026
Josh is top dawg
d........m
October 18, 2025
Great store and large selection of whatever you need! Atlas and the other workers are very friendly and knowledgeable, will definitely be coming back :)
g........0
November 6, 2025
Donovan was amazing! Great service and attitude
j........e
October 20, 2025
Atlas wes kind and helpful. We were amazed at the size of the slushies we purchased
M........3
September 7, 2025
I loved it loved it loved it loved it , awesome service kind people , attentive at all times was helped by atlas very good at showing you what they have and what they have to offer also what kind of weed to look into very nice place organized, will definitely be back ❤️
l........3
September 6, 2025
atlas was super kind and helpful, and made great recommendations based off what we already like!