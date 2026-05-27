DC’s only medical cannabis dispensary featuring an on-site lounge where registered patients can consume in a comfortable, supervised setting. We understand that cannabis use is personal, that’s why we built a space dedicated to giving you the time and environment you deserve. Whether you’re exploring your options or a seasoned patient, our knowledgeable team guides you through our carefully selected inventory. Our lounge provides complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and a relaxed atmosphere where you can decompress. *Licensed safe-use treatment facility. *Valid medical registration and ID required. 21+ only.