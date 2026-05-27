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About this dispensary
Apple Dream
DC’s only medical cannabis dispensary featuring an on-site lounge where registered patients can consume in a comfortable, supervised setting. We understand that cannabis use is personal, that’s why we built a space dedicated to giving you the time and environment you deserve. Whether you’re exploring your options or a seasoned patient, our knowledgeable team guides you through our carefully selected inventory. Our lounge provides complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and a relaxed atmosphere where you can decompress. *Licensed safe-use treatment facility. *Valid medical registration and ID required. 21+ only.
Leafly member since 2026
- 1336 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC
- call 2027065300
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License ABCA-127841
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 5 minPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 9am ET
delivery Info
Scheduling available in checkout
Today’s hours
Order minimum$49 - $99Free delivery min spend$249PaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 9am ET
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