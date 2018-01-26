Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Extracts & Shatter Daze Ongoing deal Every Saturday come in and get 20% off Extracts & Shatter. 30% OFF White Label. Tax not included. Offer's cannot be combined. *Offers cannot be used on Green Leafed Items (Give us a call for current Green Leaf Items)

Veterans 10%, Seniors 10%* off everyday & 30% for birthdays* Ongoing deal Off your purchase store wide We are veteran owned and operated! Veterans are able to stack discounts. **All other sales cannot combined or applied to Green Leaf Specials(they are already at a super great price!).**

Thrifty Thursday's! Ongoing deal Come play Plinko and see what you win, FYI everyone is a winner, up-to 25% off !!! Tax not included. Offer's cannot be combined. *Offers cannot be used on Green Leafed Items (Give us a call for current Green Leaf Items)

Weed Wednesday's! Ongoing deal 20% off flower with the purchase of an 1/8th or more 30% off SELECTED strains with purchase of 1/8th or more. Tax not included. Offer's cannot be combined. *Offers cannot be used on Green leaf, or select bottom shelf. (Give us a call for current Green Leaf Items)

Top Pick Tuesday's! Ongoing deal 25% OFF Manager's Favorite Products. (Flower, Extract,Cartridge,Tincture, and Topical) Plus Prerolls starting at $1.50! Limit 6 per customer. Tax not included. Offer's cannot be combined. *Offers cannot be used on Green Leafed Items (Give us a call for current Green Leaf Items)

Medical & Munchie Monday's! Ongoing deal 20% OFF store-wide for OMMP patients, 20% off edibles for recreational customers! Tax not included. Offer's cannot be combined. *Offers cannot be used on Green Leaf Items (Give us a call for current Green Leaf Items)

Green Leaf Specials! $40/oz flower and much more! Ongoing deal Quality flower starting at just $40/oz, Shatter starting at just $10 a gram, $4.10 Hush 50mg gummies , $5 SDK or Tasty's Cookies, $5 50mg CannaCrispy Rice Marshmallow Treats, $2 half gram prerolls, 1g Hush cartridges at $20.00, and MUCH MORE! Green Leaf Specials cannot be combined with any other discounts-except for VETERANS! Veterans take 10% OFF EVERYTHING! We are veteran owned and it SHOWS! 20% Tax not included for recreational customers. All offers valid while supplies last.

Medical bulk deals! Ongoing deal 1/2 LB offers for medical patients starting at just $320! Valid medical patients only. Offers can not be combined.