Topicals
Located in Northeast Portland, Today's Herbal Choice is a dispensary that offers the people of Portland and Multnomah County the quality of product and service they deserve. We work hard to get good prices on quality products so that we can pass the savings to you. We don't have lots of gimmicks here, just weekly specials and everyday fair prices. We weigh fresh to order in front of the customer, so you will never be disappointed when you get home. Come see Portland's newest Medical and Recreational cannabis dispensary today! THC Locations: Today's Herbal Choice Barbur - 9220 SW Barbur Blvd., Suite 107, Portland, OR 97219 Today's Herbal Choice Fremont - 4605 NE Fremont St., Suite 105, Portland, OR 97213 Today's Herbal Choice Molalla - 31568 S. Highway 213, Molalla, OR, 97038 Today's Herbal Choice Rainier - 75940 Rock Crest St., Rainier, OR 97048
Leafly member since 2018
Every Saturday come in and get 20% off Extracts & Shatter. 30% OFF White Label.
Tax not included. Offer's cannot be combined. *Offers cannot be used on Green Leafed Items (Give us a call for current Green Leaf Items)
Off your purchase store wide
We are veteran owned and operated! Veterans are able to stack discounts. **All other sales cannot combined or applied to Green Leaf Specials(they are already at a super great price!).**
Come play Plinko and see what you win, FYI everyone is a winner, up-to 25% off !!!
Tax not included. Offer's cannot be combined. *Offers cannot be used on Green Leafed Items (Give us a call for current Green Leaf Items)