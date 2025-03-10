I had the pleasure of being helped by Ashley, and I must say, her service as a budtender was outstanding! From the moment I walked in, she made me feel welcome and took the time to understand exactly what I was looking for. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and patient as she explained the different products and their effects. The selection of products was top-notch, and I was blown away by the variety and quality. The prices were very reasonable, especially considering the caliber of the products. Whether you're looking for flower, edibles, or concentrates, Ashley made sure I left with exactly what I needed, without any upselling. If you're looking for a great experience with excellent products at even better prices, definitely ask for Ashley. I’ll definitely be coming back!