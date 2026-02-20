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About this dispensary
The Flower Bar
The Flower Bar is a full-service dispensary and consumption lounge. We have a large selection of strains and offer fresh flower, concentrates, infused beverages, edibles and more. Our dispensary is open to the public, however, our lounge is for Members-Only. For Membership options, please visit our webpage
Leafly member since 2025
- 1052 National Hwy, Thomasville, NC
- call 3368443431
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 57
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 93-3380859
- StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
10am - 11pm
thursday
10am - 11pm
friday
10am - 12am
saturday
10am - 12am
sunday
12pm - 10pm
monday
10am - 11pm
tuesday
10am - 11pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time15 min - 30 minPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 10:30am ET
delivery Info
Scheduling available in checkout
Order minimum$25Free delivery min spend$125PaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Today’s hours
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Ratings and reviews of The Flower Bar
(1 ratings / 5 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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r........1
February 20, 2026
Fantastic. Thanks
s........s
November 27, 2025
Verified Shopper
I tend to love their flower and they had some great deals going on this week for the holidays. I got some new strains and a lot of flower for a very very great price and I’m very happy because this new stuff just keeps getting better 💙 I will keep coming back lol.
p........0
November 2, 2025
Verified Shopper
The flower bar never disappoints. Always accurate, professional staff and the best products anywhere! Highly recommend
m........j
October 27, 2025
Great experience, wonderful people to interact with.