Ratings and reviews of The Flower Bar
(1 ratings / 5 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-5 of 5
r........1
February 20, 2026
Fantastic. Thanks
s........s
November 27, 2025
Verified Shopper
I tend to love their flower and they had some great deals going on this week for the holidays. I got some new strains and a lot of flower for a very very great price and I’m very happy because this new stuff just keeps getting better 💙 I will keep coming back lol.
p........0
November 2, 2025
Verified Shopper
The flower bar never disappoints. Always accurate, professional staff and the best products anywhere! Highly recommend
m........j
October 27, 2025
Great experience, wonderful people to interact with.
j........9
May 29, 2025
Love hanging out here the flower and drinks and service is great amazing prices the owner Tony is a great guy always makes sure you get the best Customer experience possible and gives you the best deal possible and helps keep a smile on your face , the rest of the staff are the same way , totally recommend