mudkips on October 23, 2018

super chill place !! was a little confused finding the stairs but that's just cuz I'm a dumbfuck lol so don't let those steps discourage you! very clean and open space, with good tunes as well 👌 guy at the front had never serviced someone under 21 with a med card (im 20) so there was a little bit of confusion there but it was settled. it seemed like he felt pretty bad so if you're reading this bro no hard feelings you were just doin your job ! solid selection of cannabis in all forms and even laminated menus?!? all in all a good experience, cant wait to try out some of their lemon og and mint gsc 😋💕