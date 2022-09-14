2 hours ago NEW Very unprofessional - Came in for the first time, there was no associate in the lobby to greet us, only two small children who directed us to knock on the door to the back. When we were let in, the staff member let the one of the kids into the back room (they were her kids) and the other waiting in the lobby. Pretty sure this is against state laws unless that has recently been changed. We came in because of a promotion of which she said they no longer had supplies for that promotion, but they still had those products on the shelf. When we questioned if they were in stock or not they explained they have the product, they just couldn’t do the promotion with what they had. The associate came across as snarky when we were confused about this. Overall it was not a great experience, will not be back.