DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Social Dispensary - Brighton
394 products | Last updated:
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About this dispensary
Social Dispensary - Brighton
If you’re looking for a cannabis dispensary in Brighton, CO that feels easy, familiar, and genuinely welcoming, you’ve found it. Social Cannabis Dispensary Brighton is located at 991 Platte River Blvd., Unit I, a convenient location for Brighton locals and not tucked away or hard to find. Our Brighton cannabis shop carries a full menu of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, beverages, tinctures, topicals, and CBD, but what really sets Social apart is how we do things. We take the time to listen, answer questions honestly, and make recommendations based on what you’re looking for—not what’s trendy or overhyped.
Leafly member since 2025
- 991 Platte River Blvd Unit1, Brighton, CO
- call (720) 749-2147
- visit website
- send an email
- cash
- ATMStorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
8am - 11:45pm
thursday
8am - 11:45pm
friday
8am - 11:45pm
saturday
8am - 11:45pm
sunday
8am - 11:45pm
monday
8am - 11:45pm
tuesday
8am - 11:45pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 8am MT
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