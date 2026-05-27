If you’re looking for a cannabis dispensary in Brighton, CO that feels easy, familiar, and genuinely welcoming, you’ve found it. Social Cannabis Dispensary Brighton is located at 991 Platte River Blvd., Unit I, a convenient location for Brighton locals and not tucked away or hard to find. Our Brighton cannabis shop carries a full menu of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, beverages, tinctures, topicals, and CBD, but what really sets Social apart is how we do things. We take the time to listen, answer questions honestly, and make recommendations based on what you’re looking for—not what’s trendy or overhyped.