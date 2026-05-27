DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Authorized Dealer Dispensary - Bay Street
1233 products | Last updated:
ILLICIT
Sponsored products
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Accessory
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 150 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
- call (201) 482-9675
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- debit cardcash
- License RE000825
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 11pm
saturday
8am - 11pm
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 8am ET
delivery Info
Scheduling available in checkout
Today’s hours
PaymentCash
Closed until 9am ET
Photos of Authorized Dealer Dispensary - Bay Street
Promotions at Authorized Dealer Dispensary - Bay Street
Updates from Authorized Dealer Dispensary - Bay Street
Ratings and reviews of Authorized Dealer Dispensary - Bay Street
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.