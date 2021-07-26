Find cannabis dispensaries in Jersey City, NJ
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes! Patients with a valid medical marijuana card may buy medical marijuana in Jersey City.
No, you cannot ship cannabis from Atlantic City to an outside state. Legally, cannabis grown in NJ must remain within the state lines.
- Yes, you can order medical weed online from NJ dispensaries for in-store pick up.
- In Jersey City, you can possess up to 6 ounces of cannabis flower as long as you have a medical marijuana card or are at least 21 years old with a valid identification card.