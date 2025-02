BEYOND/HELLO has fantastic customer service. Patients are moved through efficiently, so I've never had too long of a wait. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and the space itself is super posh. They also have some nice perks, like a discount for new patients and a free, reusable bag that gets you $1 off your order if you bring it back. The pharmacist went out of her way to check in with me and find out if I had any questions. This will be my regular dispensary as long as I'm in the city.