I mean this in the nicest way, but Beyond Hello is the last dispensary I would consider shopping at. That's not to say the store and service isn't spot on. Very cool environment, and the staff are incredible. Problem is their prices are insane, especially for the flower. Not to mention their inventory is sh***y and the first time discount is terrible. You have to spend before you get it and sign up for their loyalty program. I still didn't get the small percentage they offered. They rarely have sales or anything worth it. Ethos is not too far from the Center City location, and is the far superior dispensary. Not even close.