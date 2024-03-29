Beyond Hello - Philadelphia (Center City)
About this dispensary
Beyond Hello Center City is the brand’s flagship location. Beyond Hello Center City a medical marijuana dispensary situated in the Gayborhood at 1206 Sansom Street and 12th Street in the center of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Several public transportation stops, Philadelphia City Hall, the Reading Terminal Market, and a medical marijuana dispensary are all within a few blocks of this West Philly location. The retail location focuses on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello.” Beyond Hello Center City carries cannabis flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries and vapes. Inside the dispensary you will find a seasoned, trained staff, on-site at all times to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers at all times. There is a licensed pharmacist available upon an advanced request. Beyond Hello Center City cannabis patients can shop online via a digital online shopping experience, which enables customers to view real-time pricing and product availability, shop for brands online and then reserve products for pickup.