DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Big Mountain Botanicals - Evergreen
210 products | Last updated:
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About this dispensary
Big Mountain Botanicals - Evergreen
Blazing Trails to High Places. Big Mountain Botanicals is a locally owned cannabis dispensary in Evergreen, Montana, serving the Kalispell area with premium, locally grown cannabis. Conveniently located for locals and commuters, we offer a curated selection of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and CBD, including Sour Diesel, Hash Burger, Durban Poison, and Blue Dream.
Leafly member since 2025
- 2117 Hwy 2 E, Kalispell, MT
- call 406-890-2131
- visit website
- send an email
- cash
- License D-100292-001
- ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
9am - 7:55pm
thursday
9am - 7:55pm
friday
9am - 7:55pm
saturday
9am - 7:55pm
sunday
9am - 7:55pm
monday
9am - 7:55pm
tuesday
9am - 7:55pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 9am MT
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