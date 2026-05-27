DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Big Mountain Botanicals - West Kalispell
189 products | Last updated:
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About this dispensary
Big Mountain Botanicals - West Kalispell
Blazing Trails to High Places. Big Mountain Botanicals is a locally owned cannabis dispensary in West Kalispell, Montana—one of the only dispensaries in town and within walking distance for many locals. Serving the Flathead Valley, this is one of many Big Mountain Botanicals locations offering premium, locally grown cannabis, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and CBD, with favorites like Sour Diesel, Hash Burger, Durban Poison, and Blue Dream.
Leafly member since 2025
- 68 Eighth Ave W.N., Kalispell, MT
- call 406-250-2241
- visit website
- send an email
- cash
- License D-100111-006
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
9am - 7:55pm
thursday
9am - 7:55pm
friday
9am - 7:55pm
saturday
9am - 7:55pm
sunday
9am - 7:55pm
monday
9am - 7:55pm
tuesday
9am - 7:55pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 9am MT
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