Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Daily Specials! Valid 11/26/2021 - 10/1/2022 Get a prize from our Prize box with a Purchase of $50 or more! Various Clearance Flower- Priced Low for quick sale! Big Poppa Prerolls 4/$20 OR 25/$100 mix and match Big Poppa 20pk 1g prerolls- $60OTD- 2/$100 Big Poppa's 25pk .5g Prerolls $45 or 2/$80 $40 OTD Oz- 2/$75, 3/$100 $60 OTD Oz Select Strains OR 2/$100, 3/ $140 $75 ounces -2/$140, 3/$200 $15 OTD or 4/$50 Dos Loco and Boomtown Carts Cavi Cones 1.5g Infused $25 or 2/$45 Lil Cavi .3g Infused Prerolls $7 or 2/ $10 Clearance Items Reduced for quick sale! While Supplies Last

New Customer 10% off Valid 6/14/2022 - 9/17/2022 All New Customers Get 10% off on Their 1st Order! Cannot be stacked with sales or clearance items

Munchie Monday Valid 7/5/2021 - 9/24/2022 10% off edibles all day! While Supplies Last

Therapeutic Tuesday Valid 7/5/2021 - 9/17/2022 10% Off Lotions, Creams, and Salves 10% Off Bath Products 10% Off Patches 10% off Tinctures and RSO's While Supplies Last

Top Shelf Thursday Valid 7/5/2021 - 10/22/2022 Top Shelf at Mid Tier Price All Day! Select grams $5 all day! While Supplies Last

Friday & Saturday Weekend Party Pack! Valid 2/18/2022 - 10/15/2022 Weekend mix and match bundle: Pick your Bundle for a weekend of fun! $50 OTD: Your Choice of 2 Bueno Brothers Vapes or Big Poppa Dab, 4 Prerolls, and 1- 100mg pack of gummies $100 OTD: 20pk Big Poppa Prerolls- 2 Eden Rose 100mg Gummies, and your choice of 2 Bueno Brothers 1g Vapes or Big Poppa 1g Dab $150 OTD: 1 oz select flower or 2- 20pk Big Poppa Prerolls 500mg pk gummies Your Choice of 2- 1g Big Poppa Dab or Bueno Brothers Vape Carts Late Night Special: 10/$100 Boomtown Vapes, and Big Poppa Dabs from 8pm-close While Supplies Last.