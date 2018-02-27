Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Disposable I got was 7/10 , other than that exceptional
chairs1021
on May 13, 2018
Great place! Also, the staff are very knowledgeable and very welcoming! Highly recommend!!!
trentwlarsen
on April 30, 2018
This place is one of the nicest dispensaries I’ve ever been too. The staff is super friendly and helpful, and will always make sure you get exactly what you’re looking for! Tourists and locals alike will find a pleasant experience at Big Sur Cannabotanicals!
Amazonblonde
on March 15, 2018
Budtenders are very knowledgeable and listen to exactly what you want. While smaller in size, they have a great selection. It's a beautiful facility that feels upscale but always welcoming! Will be my dispensary of choice for a long time.