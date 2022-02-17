Find a weed dispensary in California
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana is legal in California. Get more information on California marijuana laws in Leafly's Legalization hub.
- You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana in California.
- Yes, California recognizes out-of-state medical marijuana cards. Additionally, any adult 21+ can purchase cannabis with valid ID.
- Yes, possession of small amounts of weed has been decriminalized in California.
- In California, consumers can purchase 1 ounce (about 28.5 grams) of cannabis flower a day and up to 8 grams of concentrates and manufactured products (including edibles, oils, extracts and other products) a day.
- Recreational weed was legalized in California in 2016. Medical marijuana was legalized in 1996
- California weed prices vary by location, strain, quality and other factors, but overall you can expect to pay between $100-300 per ounce.
- Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in California. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.