We Deliver, we deliver within 15 miles, you just need to call to place delivery orders, What started as Hemp Geek has leveled up into Blissful Buds—your go-to, fully licensed cannabis dispensary right here in Binghamton, NY. We kept the good stuff (because duh): your favorite CBD products, top-tier vapes, and all the smoking essentials you know and love. But now? We’ve turned things up with a full lineup of legal cannabis and an even better vibe. Oh—and yeah, we’re an official Puffco retailer, so you know we don’t mess around when it comes to quality. Whether you’re a seasoned smoker or just canna-curious, our crew’s here to help you find your perfect match—no pressure, just good energy. Pull up, meet the Buds, and let’s get you blissed. 🌿🔥