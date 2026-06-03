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DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Blissful Buds
Binghamton, NY
5.0
(
1
)
231.0 miles away
Open until 9pm ET
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Ratings and reviews of Blissful Buds
5.0
(1 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
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5.0
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Recommended
Yesterday
N........8
Verified Shopper
Love the store, friendly staff! Will be a repeat customer
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Blissful Buds