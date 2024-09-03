dispensary
Recreational

Bloc Dispensary - Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich, IL
596.5 miles away
is this your listing?
aboutdirections

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

Bloc Dispensary - Lake Zurich

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
676 S Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL
Cash acceptedStorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

0 Reviews of Bloc Dispensary - Lake Zurich

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.