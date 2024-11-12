DISPENSARY
Nirvana Cannabis - Lake Zurich
Last updated:
About this dispensary
Nirvana Cannabis - Lake Zurich
Nirvana Cannabis is a group of Family-Owned and Operated Licensed Dispensaries founded in 2016, in Phoenix, Arizona. We are dedicated to providing patients with a true experience of tranquility and wellness. We are committed to providing high-quality and innovative products to our patients. At Nirvana, we have highly educated staff that is well versed in product knowledge & consumption methods giving you peace of mind when making your cannabis selection. Stop and Smell the Flower at Nirvana!
Leafly member since 2024
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Available until 8pm CT
1 Review of Nirvana Cannabis - Lake Zurich
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere