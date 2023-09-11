DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Hometown
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About this dispensary
Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Hometown
Welcome to Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Hometown! We provide recreational cannabis with convenient in-store shopping and online orders. Shop premium flower, edibles, vapes, and tinctures from award-winning brands. Visit Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Hometown today or browse our cannabis menu online for a premium shopping experience.
Leafly member since 2024
- 4140 Southwest Highway, Hometown, IL
- call 708.549.0420
- Followers: 3
- License 284000363-AUDO
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
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